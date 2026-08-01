Divi's Lab Q1 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 902 crore

Divi's Laboratories reported a 65.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 902 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 545 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 27.80% YoY to Rs 3,080 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,410 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,180 crore, up 60.98% YoY from Rs 733 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 9.35% YoY to Rs 1,964 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials consumed increased 48.81% YoY to Rs 1,503 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 20% YoY to Rs 408 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a 59.96% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 891 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 557 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose 22.66% YoY to Rs 3,037 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,476 crore in Q1 FY26.

The board approved the appointment of B. Vara Prasad, General Manager (Engineering Purchase), and J. Srinivasa Rao, General Manager (Raw Materials Purchase), as Senior Management Personnel with effect from 1 August 2026.

Vara Prasad has been associated with the company since 1994 and has over 31 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He oversees engineering-related procurement and has expertise in strategic sourcing, vendor management, contract negotiations, capital equipment procurement, and execution of large-scale manufacturing projects.

Srinivasa Rao joined the company in 1995 and has over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical procurement. He is responsible for end-to-end raw material sourcing and has expertise in strategic sourcing, vendor development, contract negotiations, regulatory compliance, and supply chain management.

Divi's Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories rose 2.76% to close at Rs 8,056.65 on Friday, 31 July 2026.

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