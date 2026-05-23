Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 2831.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 13.44% to Rs 751.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 2831.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2585.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.21% to Rs 2568.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2191.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 10560.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9360.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2831.002585.00 10 10560.009360.00 13 OPM %32.9934.27 -32.5931.71 - PBDT1083.00971.00 12 3925.003318.00 18 PBT963.00864.00 11 3462.002916.00 19 NP751.00662.00 13 2568.002191.00 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 82.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 82.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Emirates NBD launches open offer for 26% stake in RBL Bank

Emirates NBD launches open offer for 26% stake in RBL Bank

Indigo Paints Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Indigo Paints Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 58 cr

NSE removes Exide Industries, Nuvama Wealth from derivatives segment

NSE removes Exide Industries, Nuvama Wealth from derivatives segment

Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 134.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 134.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance