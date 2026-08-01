Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 65.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.80% to Rs 3080.00 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 65.50% to Rs 902.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 545.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.80% to Rs 3080.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2410.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3080.002410.00 28 OPM %40.7530.25 -PBDT1313.00845.00 55 PBT1180.00733.00 61 NP902.00545.00 66
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST