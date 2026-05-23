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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divis Lab Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 30/share

Divis Lab Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 30/share

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Divis Laboratories reported a 13.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 662 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 9.52% YoY to Rs 2,831 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 2,585 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 963 crore, up 11.46% YoY from Rs 864 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses rose 11.95% YoY to Rs 2,023 crore in Q4 FY26, with the cost of materials at Rs 1,214 crore (up 30.4% YoY) and employee benefit expenses at Rs 381 crore (up 8.86% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company reported a forex gain of Rs 90 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a forex gains of Rs 10 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 17.21% to Rs 2,568 crore on a 12.82% rise in revenue to Rs 10,560 crore in FY26 over FY25.

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The companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value Rs 2 (1,500%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the 36th AGM. The AGM will be held on 10 August 2026, with 24 July 2026 as the record date for dividend eligibility.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and nutraceutical ingredients.

Shares of Divis Laboratories rose 0.36% to settle at Rs 6,885 on 22 May 2026.

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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