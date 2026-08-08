Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 77.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.25% to Rs 7.96 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 77.89% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 46.25% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.9614.817.5411.010.731.770.191.160.210.95

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