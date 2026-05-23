Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 82.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.33% to Rs 8.71 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 82.98% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 52.33% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.66% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.58% to Rs 34.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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