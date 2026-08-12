DIXON incorporates subsidiary for undertaking OEM biz
Dixon Technologies (India) is currently under the process of incorporating a subsidiary company with the name and style 'Adivistar Electronics India' wherein Dixon would be acquiring 51% equity shares comprising of 25,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.
The proposed company will undertake the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business of electronic devices, including smartphones.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST