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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DIXON incorporates subsidiary for undertaking OEM biz

DIXON incorporates subsidiary for undertaking OEM biz

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) is currently under the process of incorporating a subsidiary company with the name and style 'Adivistar Electronics India' wherein Dixon would be acquiring 51% equity shares comprising of 25,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

The proposed company will undertake the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business of electronic devices, including smartphones.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST