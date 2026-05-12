Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit declines 36.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 10510.51 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) declined 36.03% to Rs 256.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 400.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 10510.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10292.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.32% to Rs 1438.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1095.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 48872.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38860.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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