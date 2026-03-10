Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Surges 4.13%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.18%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 2.11% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.91% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd gained 4.13% today to trade at Rs 10210. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.18% to quote at 56503.51. The index is down 2.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Havells India Ltd increased 1.87% and Asian Paints Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.86 % over last one year compared to the 4.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 2.11% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 65306 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58151 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18471.5 on 25 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9620 on 09 Mar 2026.

