Dixon Technologies jumps on Vivo JV optimism despite muted Q4

Shares of Dixon Technologies jumped 8.58% to Rs 11,007.90 despite muted Q4 FY26 earnings, as investors focused on progress in the company's proposed joint venture with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.

During the companys Q4 earnings call, Dixon managing director and CEO, Atul Lall, said the company was deeply engaged with the government and remained very, very close to securing approvals for its proposed partnership with Vivo. He added that Vivo sold around 35 million units last year and the proposed JV could add around 2022 million units annually over time.

On Tuesday, Dixon Technologies (India) reported a 35.91% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 297.97 crore on a 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,510.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) tanked 35.81% YoY to Rs 369.76 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose 9% to Rs 493 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 454 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 4.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 4.4% in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, revenue from the Mobile & Other EMS Division stood at Rs 9,485 crore (up 4.21% YoY), while Home Appliances was at Rs 329 crore (up 8.94% YoY), and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (LED, TV & Refrigerator) stood at Rs 956 crore (up 1.16% YoY).

Dixon Tech's board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2026. The payout will be subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, the date for which is yet to be declared.

Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-led solutions provider engaged in manufacturing products across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments in India.

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