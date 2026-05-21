DJ Mediaprint & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 128.46% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 90.62% to Rs 52.86 croreNet profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 128.46% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.62% to Rs 52.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.35% to Rs 10.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.97% to Rs 137.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales52.8627.73 91 137.8982.09 68 OPM %21.1320.27 -18.7021.15 - PBDT9.715.17 88 22.3115.01 49 PBT7.283.29 121 14.558.28 76 NP5.622.46 128 10.916.72 62
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST