DLF consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 42.00% to Rs 1814.06 croreNet profit of DLF declined 1.06% to Rs 1268.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1282.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.00% to Rs 1814.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3127.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.08% to Rs 4414.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4367.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 8194.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7993.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1814.063127.58 -42 8194.027993.66 3 OPM %22.6431.27 -17.6826.38 - PBDT669.441089.58 -39 2871.312713.67 6 PBT621.191052.67 -41 2728.902563.01 6 NP1268.561282.20 -1 4414.684367.62 1
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST