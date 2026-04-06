Dmart gains on reporting healthy Q4 business update; store count reaches 500

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) jumped 2.52% to Rs 4,470 after the company reported a 18.96% jump in standalone revenue to Rs 17,204.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 compared with Rs 14,462.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

As of 31 March 2026, the total number of stores stood at 500 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to reconstruction).

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

The company's consolidated net profit rallied 18.26% to Rs 855.92 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.32% YoY to Rs 18,100.88 crore in Q3 FY26.