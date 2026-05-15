DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.86% to Rs 177.64 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 18.24% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 177.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.94% to Rs 27.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 581.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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