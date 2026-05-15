DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.86% to Rs 177.64 croreNet profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 18.24% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.86% to Rs 177.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.94% to Rs 27.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 581.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales177.64125.22 42 581.58431.30 35 OPM %9.9612.08 -10.8813.22 - PBDT14.4913.38 8 54.7247.86 14 PBT10.819.34 16 38.9631.14 25 NP7.656.47 18 27.3321.53 27
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST