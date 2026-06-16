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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 433.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 433.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 95.32% to Rs 58.25 crore

Net loss of DME Development reported to Rs 433.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 261.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 95.32% to Rs 58.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1244.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4129.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 51.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 2237.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2210.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales58.251244.06 -95 2237.762210.13 1 OPM %85.4999.97 -99.5699.94 - PBDT-148.46353.59 PL -783.54-69.50 -1027 PBT-477.02353.59 PL -4371.78-69.50 -6190 NP-433.18261.66 PL -4129.82-51.43 -7930

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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