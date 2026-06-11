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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DMI Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 44.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

DMI Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 44.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 33.23% to Rs 419.14 crore

Net profit of DMI Finance Pvt reported to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 80.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.23% to Rs 419.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 627.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1906.78% to Rs 106.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.09% to Rs 1700.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3097.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales419.14627.70 -33 1700.643097.24 -45 OPM %24.495.85 -23.2322.93 - PBDT63.95-102.78 LP 157.5023.51 570 PBT59.19-107.08 LP 140.357.72 1718 NP44.63-80.55 LP 106.565.31 1907

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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