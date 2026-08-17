DMR consortium bags PMA contract for 1500MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project
DMR Engineering as the technical and lead member of the consortium with SNRS & Associates (Financial Member), Salasar Services (Insurance Brokers) has received a letter of award for appointment of Project Management Agency (PMA) for 1500MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra. The contract period of the work is 8 years for an aggregate amount of Rs. 1.66 crore (inclusive of GST).
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST