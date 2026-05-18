Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 1074.47 croreNet profit of Dodla Dairy rose 2.59% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 1074.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 909.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.72% to Rs 267.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 4125.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3720.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1074.47909.62 18 4125.203720.07 11 OPM %5.009.18 -7.4810.24 - PBDT72.94108.45 -33 365.48430.41 -15 PBT50.9590.29 -44 283.14355.78 -20 NP69.7367.97 3 267.00259.93 3
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:09 AM IST