Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 1074.47 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 2.59% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 1074.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 909.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.72% to Rs 267.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 4125.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3720.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1074.47909.624125.203720.075.009.187.4810.2472.94108.45365.48430.4150.9590.29283.14355.7869.7367.97267.00259.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News