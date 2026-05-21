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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 125.89 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 17.75% to Rs 46.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 125.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.16% to Rs 128.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 403.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 529.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales125.89113.91 11 403.58529.90 -24 OPM %60.6660.23 -56.4065.62 - PBDT65.3056.60 15 184.43303.25 -39 PBT64.5355.92 15 181.97300.94 -40 NP46.7139.67 18 128.92215.44 -40

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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