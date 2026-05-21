Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 125.89 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 17.75% to Rs 46.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 125.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.16% to Rs 128.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 403.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 529.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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