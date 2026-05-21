Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 125.89 croreNet profit of Dolat Algotech rose 17.75% to Rs 46.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 125.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.16% to Rs 128.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 403.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 529.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales125.89113.91 11 403.58529.90 -24 OPM %60.6660.23 -56.4065.62 - PBDT65.3056.60 15 184.43303.25 -39 PBT64.5355.92 15 181.97300.94 -40 NP46.7139.67 18 128.92215.44 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST