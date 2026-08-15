Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 140.40 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 38.68% to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 140.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.140.40110.6060.0158.7673.9255.3473.2554.8553.8238.81

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