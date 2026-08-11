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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 52.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 52.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 52.57 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 52.71% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.5740.23 31 OPM %6.356.64 -PBDT3.122.43 28 PBT2.611.99 31 NP1.971.29 53

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST