Dollar Drifts Near One-Month Lows on Fed's Policy Hint

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The dollar index continued its downstream, trading near 103.2 in Asian trading on Thursday, near its lowest levels in a month. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting a potential easing of restrictive policy "at some point this year" contributed to the dollar's weakness. Additionally, US private employment data for February and JOLTS reports came in pale. Market focus turned to Powell's Senate appearance, along with upcoming data on jobless claims, trade balance, and consumer credit. The dollar weakened broadly, particularly against the Japanese yen, as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

