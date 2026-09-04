Dollar index holds around 99 mark; Key employment data awaited
The dollar index pulled back considerably and is holding around 99 mark on Friday morning in Asia as treasury yields retreat. However, elevated oil prices are adding to inflationary concerns and offsetting gains in the counter. Markets prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US key employment report for August, which will be published later on Friday.Currently, dollar index is trading at 99, up 0.16% on the day.
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST