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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index holds near 8-week high on further rate hike signals

Dollar index holds near 8-week high on further rate hike signals

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

The dollar index is seen holding above 100 mark on Tuesday morning in Asia on expectations of further interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. Latest comments from Fed officials have signaled that high inflation is a key concern for them and is not driven by just elevated oil prices. On Monday, Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Austan Goolsbee said in an event that not just energy, strong demand, tariffs, and other supply shocks may be adding to inflation too. The counter is trading at 100.10, its highest level in nearly 8 weeks. Investors now await speeches from other Fed officials including John Williams and Tom Barkin later today. Moreover markets will also closely monitor meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Trump, who are expected to discuss various issues regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and critical minerals.

 

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST