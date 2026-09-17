Dollar index hovers around seven-week high as Fed executes rate hike; sees more tightening ahead
The dollar index is seen well supported around 100 mark on Thursday morning in Asia after US fed went ahead and raised benchmark interest rate for the first time in three years. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted unanimously to lift the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4.0% on Wednesday. It was the US central banks first rate hike since July 2023. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh restated his concerns over inflation and flagged further increases in borrowing costs in the coming months. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are trading relative flat at $1.1511 and $1.3390 respectively.
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST