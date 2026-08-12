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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index hovers little short of 100 mark with all eyes on US inflation report

Dollar index hovers little short of 100 mark with all eyes on US inflation report

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

The dollar index is hovering at close distance from 100 mark on Wednesday with all eyes awaiting US consumer price inflation report due later in the day for further clarity on Federal stance. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank is more concerned about inflation remaining too high than potential weakness in the labor market. Besides, persistent geopolitical tensions between US and Iran and uncertainty surrounding re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz are keeping the greenback supported. The DXY, which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of six majors, trades at 99.75 ahead of the US session opening, with the key 100.00 level at a short distance but still around a two-month low after having peaked above 101 last month.

 

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:52 PM IST