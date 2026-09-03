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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index pulls back notably as oil halts recent rally; sharp yen rally weighs

Dollar index pulls back notably as oil halts recent rally; sharp yen rally weighs

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

The dollar index pulled back sharply on Thursday as oil halted recent rally on signs of easing geo-political concerns. President Trump said the latest attacks on Iran would be short-lived, easing inflation concerns and reducing safe-haven demand for the greenback. New York Fed Bank President John Williams reportedly said there is evidence that inflation continues to ease as the impact of tariffs fades, while higher energy prices have yet to spill over into other services. Meanwhile, data from US showed private employment growth slowed in August. Markets however wait for the release of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, which will be looked at for more cues about the Fed's future policy path. Meanwhile, sharp yen rally near a one-month high also weighed on the greenback amid reports that authorities had conducted a rate check and could intervene again to support the Japanese currency. The dollar index that measures greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.28, down 0.28% on the day. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are slightly higher o the tune of dollar decline and trading at $1.1609 and $1.3491 respectively.

 

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST