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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index reclaims 101 mark amid cautious moves ahead of US non farms

Dollar index reclaims 101 mark amid cautious moves ahead of US non farms

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

The dollar index shifted back above 101 mark on Tuesday after a slight pull back below the levels in the previous session. Elevated expectation for a Federal interest rate hike is seen lending consistent support to the greenback. Markets are staying cautious around 101 mark surrounding the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, which will be released on Thursday. Markets will also look forward to resumption of US-Iran peace talks in Doha that could help ease inflation concerns. The two nations are reportedly scheduled to hold fresh peace talks on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, following a weekend of renewed hostilities although media reports claim that Iran refutes the talks claim. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenbacks value against six major currencies, trades 0.13% higher to near 101.01.

 

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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