Dollar index renews momentum; US PPI data awaited

The dollar index is edging closer to 100 on Thursday, lingering near its highest levels in two months amid fresh US attacks over Iran and as US consumer inflation accelerated in May to its fastest pace in more than three years due to soaring energy costs. May US inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years due to surging energy costs, though the data matched expectations. Market focus now turns to the upcoming release of May's Producer Price Index (PPI) and Initial Jobless Claims. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note steadied around 4.55% on Thursday awaiting fresh US economic data for further clues on the Federal Reserves policy outlook.

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