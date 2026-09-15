Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index seen well supported as soaring oil prices expedite case for a Fed rate hike

Dollar index seen well supported as soaring oil prices expedite case for a Fed rate hike

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

The dollar index is seen well supported above 99 mark on Tuesday as soaring oil price are seen setting stage for a Federal rate hike in Feds upcoming policy meet. Higher oil prices have added to inflationary pressures, clouding the inflation outlook and reinforcing expectations for further Fed tightening. Oil prices extended their gains as Saudi Arabias East-West pipeline remained shut, while Ukraine disputed President Trumps claim that it had already reached an agreement with Russia to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. The yield on the 10-Year US Treasury note reached 5% on Tuesday, rising for the fifth consecutive session as elevated oil prices fueled inflation concerns. Brent crude climbed above $107 per barrel on Tuesday following a volatile start to the week, as investors continued to navigate heightened uncertainty over global supply. DXY is currently trading near a two-week high at 99.41, up 0.30% on the day. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are holding losses of around 0.3% at 1.1569 and $1.3468 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS to support DGCX's transformation journey

TCS to support DGCX's transformation journey

Uno Minda embarks on major expansion drive with Rs 1,415 cr capex

Uno Minda embarks on major expansion drive with Rs 1,415 cr capex

Diamond Power hits the roof after securing cable supply contract from Adani Electricity

Diamond Power hits the roof after securing cable supply contract from Adani Electricity

Nifty below 23,350; metal shares under pressure

Nifty below 23,350; metal shares under pressure

Yash Highvoltage rises after subsidiary signs US sales representation agreement

Yash Highvoltage rises after subsidiary signs US sales representation agreement

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST