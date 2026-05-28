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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index surges back near 99.50 amid fresh strikes between US and Iran

Dollar index surges back near 99.50 amid fresh strikes between US and Iran

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The dollar index surged back overnight and extends upside on Thursday morning in Asia amid signs of fresh strikes between US and Iran. The exchange of attacks between the US and Iran has significantly dented optimism towards a permanent peace deal. The resumed military strikes has also resulted in an increase in oil prices, that could boost inflation expectations further move towards a hawkish Federal Reserve stance. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.50, up 0.35% on the day. Investors will now focus on the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for April, which will be published later today, for further cues.

 

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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