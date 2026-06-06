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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index witnesses massive surge to 2-month high beyond 100 mark

Dollar index witnesses massive surge to 2-month high beyond 100 mark

Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

The US dollar index surged above 100 mark on Friday to a two month high following strong US jobs report that increased possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike soon. Jobs data showed the US economy added 172,000 positions in May, far exceeding forecasts. The report pushed Treasury yields higher, with the 10-year yield rising above 4.5% fueling concerns that elevated borrowing costs could weigh on economic growth and investment. Meanwhile, lack of any concrete settlement on US and Iran war front that is keeping oil prices elevated is also adding to inflationary pressures and flocking inventors to dollar for respite. US stocks also slumped on Friday after a strong jobs report consolidated the outlook of restrictive interest rates, while chip producers extended their selloff. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies ended the week at 100.03, up 0.67% on the day.

 

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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