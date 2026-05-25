Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 621.55 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 11.38% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 621.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.00% to Rs 107.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 1880.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1710.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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