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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollex Agrotech standalone net profit declines 26.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Dollex Agrotech standalone net profit declines 26.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 39.95 crore

Net profit of Dollex Agrotech declined 26.86% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 39.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.9536.21 10 OPM %8.569.75 -PBDT2.562.71 -6 PBT1.782.00 -11 NP1.281.75 -27

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST