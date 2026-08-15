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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Medical Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.17 24 OPM %14.2917.65 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:10 AM IST