Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Medical Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.210.1714.2917.650.040.040.020.030.020.03

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