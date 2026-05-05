Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 171.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 121.92% to Rs 45.36 croreNet profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 171.10% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 121.92% to Rs 45.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.46% to Rs 68.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.28% to Rs 116.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.3620.44 122 116.4274.02 57 OPM %27.0955.43 -62.1761.98 - PBDT19.0910.29 86 75.5647.78 58 PBT14.1510.29 38 59.9147.57 26 NP28.3310.45 171 68.5446.48 47
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST