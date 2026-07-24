Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 160.64% to Rs 42.85 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 30.71% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 160.64% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.42.8516.4459.0795.0121.3813.1516.4910.8114.8111.33

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