Domestic air passenger traffic slides 6.34% YoY in August; IndiGo retains market lead
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, rose 0.46% to Rs 5,042.85, while SpiceJet surged 6.74% to Rs 9.82 on Wednesday.India's domestic airlines carried 1.21 crore passengers in August, down 6.34% from a year earlier, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
IndiGo retained the highest market share at 65%, carrying 78.87 lakh passengers.
SpiceJet's market share stood at 1.2%, with the airline carrying 1.40 lakh passengers during the month.
The Air India Group held a 26.7% market share with 32.32 lakh passengers, while Akasa Air had a 5.5% share after carrying 6.68 lakh passengers.
On-time performance (OTP) was highest for IndiGo at 91%, followed by Akasa Air at 90.5% and the Air India Group at 83.9%. Alliance Air reported an OTP of 71.8%, while SpiceJet's OTP stood at 17.9%.
InterGlobe Aviation is the parent company of IndiGo, India's largest airline by domestic passenger market share. SpiceJet is a low-cost airline operating domestic and international passenger services.
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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST