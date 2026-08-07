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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic capital markets stayed resilient in FY26, India retains top position globally in number of IPO

Domestic capital markets stayed resilient in FY26, India retains top position globally in number of IPO

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Indias capital markets stayed resilient during the financial year 2025-26 despite global uncertainties, with India retaining the top position globally in the number of Initial Public Offerings (IPO) and ranking third in funds raised, according to SEBIs Annual Report. The primary equity market remained strong while corporate bond mobilisation declined by 8.4% to 9.1 lakh crore rupees, marking the first fall in four years. Public debt issuances jumped nearly 39%.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST