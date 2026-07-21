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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic coal availability sufficient, says Ministry of Power

Domestic coal availability sufficient, says Ministry of Power

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Ministry of Power has stated in a latest update that the coal (including Lignite) based generation capacity in the country is about 230.8 GW and its share in the total electricity supplied from April to June 2026 is 69.54 %. Further, the maximum generation achieved from such power plants is about 188.8 GW (around 75% of the total generation - 251.4 GW) during non-solar peak demand hours. As on 12.07.2026, 42.8 Million Tonnes (MT) coal stock is available at the Thermal Power Plants, sufficient for 14 days at 85% Plant Load Factor (PLF). Also, sufficient coal is being received by the Thermal power Plants at present to meet the daily demands. The scheduled maintenance of thermal units is planned in advance by taking into consideration the demand scenario for different months. It is a standard practice to minimize scheduled maintenance during the peak months.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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