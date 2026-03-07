Domestic cooking gas prices hiked

The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders have been raised by Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising global energy costs due to the West Asia unrest. Non-subsidised LPG, used by regular household consumers other than Ujjwala beneficiaries, will now cost Rs 913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. This is the second hike in 11 months.

