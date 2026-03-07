Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic cooking gas prices hiked

Domestic cooking gas prices hiked

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders have been raised by Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising global energy costs due to the West Asia unrest. Non-subsidised LPG, used by regular household consumers other than Ujjwala beneficiaries, will now cost Rs 913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. This is the second hike in 11 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Max Estates receives RERA registration for Noida project

India Ratings & Research affirms LT rating of Fedbank Financial at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Rites secures work order of Rs 45.18 cr from PWD, Govt. of West Bengal

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as managing director (designate)

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

