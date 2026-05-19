DOMS Inds Q4 PAT grows 17% YoY to Rs 57 cr

DOMS Industries reported a 17.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.7 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 48.4 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 18.7% to Rs 604 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 508.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 78.9 crore in Q4 FY26, up 15.01% from Rs 68.6 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA grew by 14.4% YoY to Rs 100.9 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 16.7% in Q4 FY26 compared to 17.3% recorded in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.76% to Rs 230.18 crore on a 21.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,326.4 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries, said, We reported another year of steady growth, with revenues increasing by 21.6% for FY26 as we continued to expand our presence across the kids consumer ecosystem. This performance reflects the underlying strength of our portfolio and is a result of our continued focus on disciplined execution, despite a challenging and evolving operating environment. Consolidated sales growth was supported by stable demand across key product categories aided by capacity additions and new product introductions during the year. The baby hygiene segment also recorded positive growth, driven by improved capacity utilization and healthy consumer demand.

In the domestic market, demand remained stable across categories, led by our distribution strength and differentiated product offerings. Our export business demonstrated resilience during FY26, despite global uncertainties, including trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts, and regional instability, indicating steady demand for our products in international markets.

The latter part of the quarter saw increased volatility in key raw material prices and supply chain disruptions, driven by geopolitical developments in West Asia. We have initiated a set of calibrated measures to mitigate the impact of geopolitical or regulatory disruptions on our profitability. These include a balanced and gradual approach towards increasing prices. While we remain watchful of the evolving geopolitical landscape, we remain focused on maintaining operational stability, ensuring continuity of supply, and increasing our market share, alongside ongoing efforts to improve cost efficiencies.

At the same time, we remain confident and constructive on the long-term fundamentals and growth prospects of our business. Our approach continues to be measured and disciplined, drawing on our past experiences in navigating periods of disruption, where a focused and prudent response has supported sustainable growth over time.

As part of our ongoing capacity expansion, we are nearing completion of the initial phase of development in the 45-acre+ project. The first building is on track for completion in Q1 FY'27, with commercial production expected to commence towards the end of Q2 FY'27. This expansion is expected to enhance our operating flexibility while we remain mindful of the prevailing external environment, positioning us strongly for the next phase of growth.

The companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.65 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

DOMS Industries is a stationery and art product company primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of these products under the flagship brand, DOMS.

Shares of DOMS Industries shed 0.65% to Rs 2,270 on the BSE.

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