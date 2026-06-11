DOMS Inds surges after inking APA to acquire Reynolds brand assets

DOMS Industries rallied 5.60% to Rs 2,239.05 after the company has entered into an asset purchase agreement (APA) with Reynolds Pens India to acquire certain assets under the Reynolds brand for total consideration of $3.7 million.

The agreement has been executed with Reynolds Pens India (RPI) and other Newell Brands group entities, including Sanford, L.P. (SLP), Luxembourg Brands S.r.l. (LBS), Newell Europe S.r.l. (NES), NWL Valence Services S.A.S. (NWL), and NWL Switzerland S.r.l. (NSL).

The company will acquire certain assets, relevant contracts, employees and intellectual property and associated identified liabilities relating to the manufacture and sale of pens, markers, highlighters and school supplies under the Reynolds brand.

The aggregate consideration for the transaction is $3.7 million, excluding the value of inventory. The acquisition includes plant and machinery, molds, selected contracts and social media accounts from Reynolds Pens India; trademarks, copyrights and domain names from Luxembourg Brands; and patents and designs from Sanford, L.P

The transaction is expected to strengthen the company's product portfolio and market presence in the writing instruments and school supplies segment.

As part of the agreement, the company will acquire key intellectual property rights associated with the Reynolds brand, while Reynolds Pens India will continue to use the Reynolds name in its corporate identity under a royalty-free licence arrangement. Additionally, Sanford, L.P. will grant DOMS a royalty-free licence to use the Paper Mate brand for fulfilling obligations under certain licensing agreements that will be transferred to the company.

The transaction is expected to be completed on 1 July 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

DOMS Industries is a stationery and art product company primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of these products under the flagship brand, DOMS.

The company reported a 17.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.7 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 48.4 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 18.7% to Rs 604 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 508.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

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