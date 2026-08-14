Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 212.11 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 27.81% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 212.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.212.11196.3210.9510.7919.1415.3115.6912.1211.268.81

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