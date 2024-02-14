Donear Industries standalone net profit declines 38.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 206.36 croreNet profit of Donear Industries declined 38.47% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 206.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 210.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales206.36210.06 -2 OPM %9.0110.68 -PBDT12.4217.54 -29 PBT9.3215.18 -39 NP7.1511.62 -38
