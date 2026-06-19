DoSJE Records Record Scholarship Payouts via Direct Benefit Transfer

The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE) has recorded substantial growth in the coverage and delivery of scholarship benefits to eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) students under its Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes during the current financial year.

The introduction of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC Students in 202122 and the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SCs & Others in 202223 resulted in a steady increase in Central assistance and beneficiary coverage. The DBT framework has strengthened transparency, accountability and efficiency in scholarship disbursement by ensuring direct transfer of funds into beneficiaries Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts.

Under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SCs & Others, Central share of ₹562.36 crore was released during FY 202526, benefiting 26.79 lakh students through DBT. This represents the highest Central release under the scheme since the introduction of DBT in 202223. Similarly, under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC Students, Central share of ₹6,208.08 crore was disbursed during FY 202526, benefiting 47.53 lakh students through DBT. This marks the highest-ever Central release under the scheme since the adoption of DBT in 202122.

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