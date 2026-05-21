Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 1.56% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 120.01 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 1.56% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 120.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.27% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 470.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 397.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales120.0199.83 20 470.87397.15 19 OPM %28.1131.64 -30.8629.84 - PBDT33.3428.80 16 139.25110.15 26 PBT21.2518.60 14 93.6170.70 32 NP16.2415.99 2 70.1054.65 28
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:09 AM IST