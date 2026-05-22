Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 21.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 564.11 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 21.92% to Rs 39.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 564.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 460.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.59% to Rs 133.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 2080.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1711.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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