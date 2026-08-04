Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 50.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.97% to Rs 614.02 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 50.52% to Rs 45.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 614.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 487.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.614.02487.4227.7526.23153.45116.5575.1453.6045.2330.05

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