Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 15.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 702.70 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 15.18% to Rs 131.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 702.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.63% to Rs 504.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 487.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 2762.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2461.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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